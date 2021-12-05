UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Reports 374 New COVID-19 Infections, 8 More Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 02:20 PM

YANGON, Dec. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) --:Myanmar reported 374 new COVID-19 infections with daily positivity rate of 1.92 percent in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Saturday.

The number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 524,122 while its death toll has increased to 19,135 after eight new deaths were reported on Saturday, the ministry said.

A total of 499,800 patients have been discharged from hospitals as of Saturday.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases on March 23 last year. E

