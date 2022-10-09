UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Reports 389 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2022 | 01:20 PM

YANGON,Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Myanmar confirmed 389 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 626,262, according to the Ministry of Health on Saturday.

It said that the health authorities tested 13,244 people for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate was 2.

94 percent.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the country reached 19,467 on Saturday after one new death was reported in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country reached 600,110, including 222 new recoveries on Saturday.

