Myanmar reports 41 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YANGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Myanmar has confirmed 41 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the tally to 614,929, according to the Ministry of Health on Saturday.

The ministry said in a statement that these cases included five who returned from abroad.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the country remained unchanged at 19,437 as no new deaths were confirmed, the ministry said.