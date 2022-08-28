UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Reports 41 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2022 | 03:10 PM

YANGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Myanmar has confirmed 41 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the tally to 614,929, according to the Ministry of Health on Saturday.

The ministry said in a statement that these cases included five who returned from abroad.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the country remained unchanged at 19,437 as no new deaths were confirmed, the ministry said.

