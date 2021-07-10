Myanmar reports 4,320 new COVID-19 infections, 64 more deaths

YANGON, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :-- Myanmar reported 4,320 new COVID-19 infections with 64 more deaths in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and sports on Saturday.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 184,375 while its death toll was recorded at 3,685, the release said.

A total of 1,151 patients have been discharged from hospitals on Friday, bringing the number of recoveries to 143,460 so far.

COVID-19 was first detected in Myanmar on March 23 last year.