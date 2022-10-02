Myanmar reports 473 new COVID-19 cases

YANGON, Oct. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) --:Myanmar confirmed 473 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 623,639, according to the Ministry of Health on Saturday.

It said that the health authorities tested 13,405 people for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate was 3.

53 percent.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the country reached 19,461 on Saturday after two new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country stands at 598,311, including 185 new recoveries on Saturday.