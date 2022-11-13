Myanmar reports 48 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

YANGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Myanmar confirmed 48 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 632,635, according to the Ministry of Health on Saturday.

The ministry said in a statement that health authorities tested 10,114 people for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate was 0.

47 percent.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the country remained unchanged at 19,486 on Saturday as no new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.