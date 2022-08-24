Myanmar reports 52 new COVID-19 cases

YANGON, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) (APP):Myanmar has confirmed 52 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the tally to 614,748, according to the Ministry of Health.

The health ministry said on Tuesday in a statement that these cases included 18 infected people who returned from abroad.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the country remained unchanged at 19,437 as no new deaths were confirmed, the ministry said.

The total number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country reached 593,315, including 61 new recoveries on Tuesday.

The Southeast Asian country detected its first COVID-19 cases in March 2020.