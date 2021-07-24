UrduPoint.com
Myanmar Reports 5,506 New COVID-19 Cases, 326 More Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 04:50 PM

Myanmar reports 5,506 new COVID-19 cases, 326 more deaths

YANGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) --:Myanmar reported 5,506 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 258,870, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and sports on Friday.

The death toll increased to 6,459 after 326 more deaths were reported, the release said.

A total of 3,095 patients have been discharged from hospitals on Friday and the number of recoveries has reached 177,021 so far.

According to a state-run media's report, more batches of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Myanmar's Yangon International Airport on Friday night.

Meanwhile, the State Administration Council on Friday announced the extension of the public holiday period to Aug. 1, which was previously scheduled from July 17 to 25, in an effort to cut the chain of COVID-19 infections.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

