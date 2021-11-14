Myanmar reports 831 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

YANGON, Nov. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) --:Myanmar reported 831 new COVID-19 cases with 14 more deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

The number of COVID-19 infections has risen to 512,548 while the death toll has reached to 18,913 on Saturday, the ministry said.

A total of 483,530 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 5.18 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 as of Saturday.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 cases on March 23 last year.