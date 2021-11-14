UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Reports 831 New COVID-19 Cases, 14 More Deaths

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 02:20 PM

Myanmar reports 831 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

YANGON, Nov. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) --:Myanmar reported 831 new COVID-19 cases with 14 more deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

The number of COVID-19 infections has risen to 512,548 while the death toll has reached to 18,913 on Saturday, the ministry said.

A total of 483,530 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 5.18 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 as of Saturday.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 cases on March 23 last year.

Related Topics

Myanmar March Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

UAE Foreign Minister, Luxembourg&#039;s counterpar ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Luxembourg&#039;s counterpart review ties

35 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE to host critical COP28 summit

Local Press: UAE to host critical COP28 summit

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2021

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th November 2021

6 hours ago
 UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development ..

UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development of sports

14 hours ago
 Finland win keeps pressure on world champions Fran ..

Finland win keeps pressure on world champions France

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.