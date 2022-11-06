UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Reports 90 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Myanmar reports 90 new COVID-19 cases

YANGON, Nov. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Myanmar confirmed 90 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 632,229, according to the Ministry of Health on Saturday.

The ministry said in a statement that the health authorities tested 9,389 people for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate was 0.

96 percent.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the country reached 19,485 on Saturday after one new death was reported in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country reached 606,393, including 91 new recoveries on Saturday.

The Southeast Asian country detected its first COVID-19 cases in March 2020.

Related Topics

Myanmar March 2020 From Asia

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

1 minute ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

5 hours ago
 Scotland boss Townsend open to Russell recall if H ..

Scotland boss Townsend open to Russell recall if Hastings unfit

9 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

9 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

9 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results - collated

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results - collated

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.