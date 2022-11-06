Myanmar reports 90 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YANGON, Nov. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Myanmar confirmed 90 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 632,229, according to the Ministry of Health on Saturday.

The ministry said in a statement that the health authorities tested 9,389 people for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate was 0.

96 percent.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the country reached 19,485 on Saturday after one new death was reported in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country reached 606,393, including 91 new recoveries on Saturday.

The Southeast Asian country detected its first COVID-19 cases in March 2020.