UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Reports 960 New COVID-19 Cases, 21 More Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 01:50 PM

Myanmar reports 960 new COVID-19 cases, 21 more deaths

YANGON, Nov. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) --:Myanmar reported 960 new COVID-19 cases with 4.20 percent of daily test positivity rate in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Saturday.

The number of total COVID-19 infections has increased to 505,998 while its death toll was recorded at 18,804 after 21 new deaths were reported on Saturday.

A total of 476,895 patients have been discharged from hospitals so far, the release said.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 cases on March 23 last year.

