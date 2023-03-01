Myanmar seaborne trade grows to 22.7 bln USD over 10 months till mid-February

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YANGON,March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :` Myanmar's seaborne trade value with international trade partners surged to 22.7 billion U.S. Dollars as of Feb. 17 this year, compared to 19.145 billion dollars a year earlier, the Ministry of Commerce said.

The figures reflected a sharp increase of 3.559 billion dollars during fiscal year 2022-23 beginning April last year, according to the ministry.

While seaborne exports totaled over 9.39 billion dollars, imports were estimated to be 8.57 billion dollars. Both the exports and imports by sea have risen from the year-ago period.