UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Seaborne Trade Grows To 22.7 Bln USD Over 10 Months Till Mid-February

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Myanmar seaborne trade grows to 22.7 bln USD over 10 months till mid-February

YANGON,March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :` Myanmar's seaborne trade value with international trade partners surged to 22.7 billion U.S. Dollars as of Feb. 17 this year, compared to 19.145 billion dollars a year earlier, the Ministry of Commerce said.

The figures reflected a sharp increase of 3.559 billion dollars during fiscal year 2022-23 beginning April last year, according to the ministry.

While seaborne exports totaled over 9.39 billion dollars, imports were estimated to be 8.57 billion dollars. Both the exports and imports by sea have risen from the year-ago period.

Related Topics

Exports Myanmar April Commerce From Billion

Recent Stories

Bachchan, Ambani and Dharmendra receive bomb threa ..

Bachchan, Ambani and Dharmendra receive bomb threats

3 minutes ago
 UAE nuclear programme, future pillar of UAE space ..

UAE nuclear programme, future pillar of UAE space exploration era

3 minutes ago
 Federal Tax Authority collaborates with SAP to sup ..

Federal Tax Authority collaborates with SAP to support digital transformation ef ..

18 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre to host 7 maj ..

Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre to host 7 major events in March

18 minutes ago
 Investopia 2023 launches its &#039;Marketplace&#03 ..

Investopia 2023 launches its &#039;Marketplace&#039; Investment Platform to posi ..

18 minutes ago
 Ajman DED concludes 2nd edition of &#039;Entrepren ..

Ajman DED concludes 2nd edition of &#039;Entrepreneurship Week&#039;

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.