Myanmar Students Take University Entrance Exam Amid COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Myanmar students take university entrance exam amid COVID-19

YANGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Tens of thousands of Myanmar students wearing face masks started sitting for matriculation examination nationwide on Thursday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Over 300,000 students including students from overseas exam centers enrolled for this year's Matric exam at 1,256 exam centers," U Htay Naung, a deputy director of the Ministry of Education, told Xinhua.

The 10-day matric exam started on March 31 and will end on April 9, the Ministry of education said in a statement.

Myanmar decided recently to relax the COVID-19 restrictions including lifting travel bans, as daily positivity and mortality rate of COVID-19 has decreased.

The Southeast Asian country on Wednesday confirmed 173 new COVID-19 cases with a daily positivity rate of 1.1 percent, down from 9.45 percent on Feb. 27, according to the Health Ministry.

