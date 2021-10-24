UrduPoint.com

Myanmar To Close Schools For 1 More Week

YANGON, Oct. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) --:Myanmar's Central Committee on Prevention, Control and Treatment for COVID-19 on Saturday announced further extension of the closure of schools nationwide until the end of October.

The move was made in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 and to make preparations for reopening schools, the committee said.

The Ministry of Health has been administering COVID-19 vaccine doses to middle and high school students aged over 12 years since Oct. 12.

As part of the anti-pandemic measures, the authorities re-closed all schools across the Asian country since early July.

According to a health ministry release on Saturday, Myanmar recorded 1,067 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 20 more deaths in the past 24 hours.

The total number of COVID-19 infections has risen to 493,576 with 18,511 deaths in the country.

