Myanmar to hold 58th gems emporium in Nay Pyi Taw

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YANGON, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The 58th Myanmar Gems Emporium will be held in Myanmar's capital city Nay Pyi Taw from March 17 to 23, the state-run media Myanmar news Agency reported Wednesday.

Supervised by the Myanmar Gems Emporium Central Committee, the Myanmar Gems Emporium will display a lot of jades, gems and pearls, the media report said.

Myanmar's national gem and jewelry merchants are invited to attend the event in compliance with related rules and regulations.

The Southeast Asian country held its 57th gems emporium in April 2022, and the 56th edition in March 2019.