Myanmar to hold general elections in 2nd half of 2023

YANGON, Aug. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) --:Myanmar expects to hold new general elections in the second half of 2023 after its preparations to be taken for six months by August, Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Sen-Gen Min Aung Hlaing, chair of the newly formed State Administration Council, said in his televised message to the public on Sunday.

"The constitution states the limitation for the duration of the state of emergency. According to subsection (b) of Section 421, if one cannot accomplish the duties within one year of the emergency period, it permits only two extensions of the prescribed duration for a term of six months for each extension. In the meantime, we have to do the things that should be done. Then, we will take six months by August 2023 to prepare for the election according to the law," Min Aung Hlaing said.