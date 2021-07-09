UrduPoint.com
Myanmar To Reclose Schools Due To COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 11:20 AM

Myanmar to reclose schools due to COVID-19

YANGON, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :-- Myanmar will temporarily close all schools of basic education once again, due to the recent detection of highly infectious COVID-19 virus variants in the Asian country, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and sports late Thursday.

The closure of basic education schools including private schools and Buddhist monastic schools, after a reopening last month, was set to start from Friday and last through July 23.

On Thursday, Myanmar reported 4,132 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 180,055. In addition, the COVID-19 related death toll rose to 3,621 with 51 new deaths recorded in the previous 24 hours.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

