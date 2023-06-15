UrduPoint.com

Myanmar To Release Over 100 Mln Fish Fingerlings For Resources Conservation

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Myanmar to release over 100 mln fish fingerlings for resources conservation

YANGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Myanmar has planned to release 101.5 million fish fingerlings in fiscal year 2023-24 for fish resources conservation, a Department of Fisheries official has said.

"The release of fish fingerlings will result in an abundance of fish resources. Additionally, this measure will facilitate local residents in easily catching fish," U Aung Naing Oo, director of the department, told Xinhua.

"We have released fish into rivers and creeks that are part of their natural habitats, allowing the public to enjoy fishing opportunities, rather than confining them to dams and reservoirs," he said.

"Previously, we used to release fish fingerlings measuring just 1 inch in size. However, due to their small size and limited chances of survival, we have now shifted to releasing fingerlings that are 2 inches in size," he added.

Fisheries department data showed Myanmar in fiscal year 2022-23 released over 106 million fish fingerlings into rivers and creeks across the Southeast Asian country.

Related Topics

Myanmar Asia Million

Recent Stories

Insiders’ trading prohibition period starts tomo ..

Insiders’ trading prohibition period starts tomorrow: ADX

31 minutes ago
 Clash erupts as Karachi mayor election results ann ..

Clash erupts as Karachi mayor election results announced

44 minutes ago
 DSCE reviews Dubai’s initiatives to support sust ..

DSCE reviews Dubai’s initiatives to support sustainable development

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves AED60 million of heavy equi ..

Sharjah Ruler approves AED60 million of heavy equipment to Sharjah Municipality

46 minutes ago
 UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consul ..

UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consular committee

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity t ..

Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity through concerted efforts

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.