Myanmar to release over 100 mln fish fingerlings for resources conservation

YANGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Myanmar has planned to release 101.5 million fish fingerlings in fiscal year 2023-24 for fish resources conservation, a Department of Fisheries official has said.

"The release of fish fingerlings will result in an abundance of fish resources. Additionally, this measure will facilitate local residents in easily catching fish," U Aung Naing Oo, director of the department, told Xinhua.

"We have released fish into rivers and creeks that are part of their natural habitats, allowing the public to enjoy fishing opportunities, rather than confining them to dams and reservoirs," he said.

"Previously, we used to release fish fingerlings measuring just 1 inch in size. However, due to their small size and limited chances of survival, we have now shifted to releasing fingerlings that are 2 inches in size," he added.

Fisheries department data showed Myanmar in fiscal year 2022-23 released over 106 million fish fingerlings into rivers and creeks across the Southeast Asian country.