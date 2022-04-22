Myanmar to start basic education school enrollment on May 25

YANGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Myanmar's Ministry of Education will start basic education schools' student enrollment for the new academic year on May 25, the ministry's director-general U Kyaw Swar Thwin told Xinhua on Tuesday.

"Exam results of 2020-2021 academic year will be released on April 24, and school enrollment for next academic year will begin on May 25," U Kyaw Swar Thwin said.A middle school teacher of a basic education high school in Ayeyarwady region's Kyaiklat township also told Xinhua that school enrollment for the next academic year is from May 25 to 31.

According to the Ministry of Education, the basic education schools across the country will reopen for the new academic year on June 2.