Myanmar Under 'near-total Internet Shutdown' For Second Night In A Row: Monitor

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 01:20 AM

Myanmar under 'near-total internet shutdown' for second night in a row: monitor

Yangon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Authorities in Myanmar imposed a "near-total internet shutdown" for the second night in a row, a UK-based monitoring group said early Tuesday.

"#Myanmar is in the midst of a near-total internet shutdown for a second consecutive night" as of 1 am local time (1830 GMT), according to a tweet from NetBlocks, a group monitoring internet outages around the world.

The internet blackout early Monday morning lasted eight hours.

