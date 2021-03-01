Naypyidaw, Myanmar, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Myanmar's deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi appeared via video in a Naypyidaw court on Monday to face charges the international community widely believes are frivolous.

Suu Kyi's lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw, told AFP the 75-year-old appeared healthy during the court appearance, noting that she had not been seen in public since the coup on February 1.