Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Appears Via Video In Court: Lawyer
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 11:40 AM
Naypyidaw, Myanmar, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Myanmar's deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi appeared via video in a Naypyidaw court on Monday to face charges the international community widely believes are frivolous.
Suu Kyi's lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw, told AFP the 75-year-old appeared healthy during the court appearance, noting that she had not been seen in public since the coup on February 1.