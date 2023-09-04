Open Menu

Myanmar's Border Trade Up 23.46 Pct In Nearly 5 Months

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2023 | 01:40 PM

YANGON, Sept. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) --:Myanmar's border trade surged 23.46 percent year-on-year to over 3.93 billion U.S. Dollars in the first nearly five months of the 2023-24 fiscal year, the Ministry of Commerce's figures showed on Saturday.

Between April 1 and Aug.

25 this year, Myanmar's exports via land borders reached over 2.52 billion dollars, while border imports were valued at more than 1.4 billion dollars, according to the ministry's figures.

The Southeast Asian country's overall foreign trade during the period exceeded 13.05 billion dollars, which includes maritime trade worth more than 9.11 billion dollars, the data showed.

