UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Myanmar's Displaced Christians Rebuild Lives On Yangon's Outskirts

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 09:30 AM

Myanmar's displaced Christians rebuild lives on Yangon's outskirts

Yangon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Hammering at bamboo poles to erect a stilt house, minority Christians who have fled conflict in northern Myanmar are building a sanctuary on the outskirts of Yangon.

The small Christian community in the Buddhist-majority nation is part of 200,000 people displaced since 2018 by fierce fighting in northern Rakhine state.

The conflict between the Myanmar military and the Arakan Army, a militant group agitating for more autonomy for ethnic Rakhine people, has left hundreds dead or injured.

It has spilled over into neighbouring Chin state, forcing ethnic Chin, who are predominantly Christian, out of their villages and into temporary camps.

"We were the hosts of this war from two sides and we saw a lot of trouble," says Kan Lwat, who remembers artillery shelling on his town in Chin state.

The 36-year-old is the leader of about 80 Chin people who travelled more than 600 kilometres (370 miles) from the remote town of Paletwa to Myanmar's sprawling commercial capital, where they spent brief stints in temporary camps.

They settled last month on a small plot of land in Yangon's Hmawbi Township and decided to christen their village Baythala -- or "Bethel" -- the biblical town that served as a refuge for those in need, says Kan Lwat.

"It means Jesus was blessing and helping people in trouble with this place, which will be peaceful." At Baythala, the villagers bathe outdoors, splashing themselves with water stored in large urns, while children play nearby and women prepare dinner as the sun sets.

There is no water supply or electricity yet, says Kan Lwat, and building new homes has taken longer than expected as they wait for donations to buy the materials.

- A rare peace - The coronavirus pandemic has pushed once-bustling Yangon into an economic slump, making it difficult for the Chin migrants to find work.

"We have no jobs right now," the village leader says, adding that their food supplies are donated from Christian organisations and Chin rights groups.

Despite their troubles, having a safe place without the daily fear of artillery shelling or soldiers encroaching on their village is a godsend, says pastor Aung Far.

"Even if we wanted to go home, we can't live in peace because there's still fighting," the pastor says.

As she chops cucumbers in preparation for dinner, Hla Sein watches men hammering bamboo poles together to make a nearby house.

"I hope to stay in my own house in this village forever," says the 35-year-old.

"I feel happy living here. It's a different feeling (than) in my home village."Kan Lwat is hopeful that once the pandemic eases, and the adults find employment, 30 or so children in the village will have access to better education.

"Even if our lives are not good, I hope my children will have a brighter future ahead," he says.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Army Electricity Education Minority Water Buy Bethel Myanmar Women 2018 Christian From Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival Dhow Sailing Race 2 ..

11 hours ago

Leipzig slump to surprise loss at Mainz

9 hours ago

Four young men commit suicide

9 hours ago

Nasir Shah reviews ongoing development schemes

9 hours ago

Italy's Conte Vows Legal Action Against US, UK Vac ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.