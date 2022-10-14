UrduPoint.com

Myanmar's Foreign Trade Up 21.36 Pct In H1

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Myanmar's foreign trade up 21.36 pct in H1

YANGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Myanmar's total goods imports and exports surged 21.36 percent year on year to over 17.08 billion U.S. Dollars in the first half of the 2022-23 fiscal year beginning April, official data showed Thursday.

From April to September, exports rose 19.18 percent from a year earlier while imports climbed 23.63 percent, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed.

Despite the total trade surge, the country's border trade dropped 2.17 percent year on year to over 4.04 billion U.S. dollars amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most of Myanmar's trade with foreign countries is usually done through sea routes as the Southeast Asian country has a long coastline. The country's main exports include agricultural products, minerals, forest products, manufacturing goods and other items.

Related Topics

Exports Myanmar April September Border Commerce From Asia Billion

Recent Stories

TECNO Initiates #ColorChangingMobile campaign on T ..

TECNO Initiates #ColorChangingMobile campaign on Tiktok with Top Influencers in ..

40 minutes ago
 Infinix opens pre-order of the World's first 60MP ..

Infinix opens pre-order of the World's first 60MP OIS enabled front camera phone ..

45 minutes ago
 Electricity generation, supply restored in the cou ..

Electricity generation, supply restored in the country: Power Division

1 hour ago
 IMF lauds Pakistan's policies, assures its continu ..

IMF lauds Pakistan's policies, assures its continued support

1 hour ago
 China always stood by Pakistan in difficult times: ..

China always stood by Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehbaz

1 hour ago
 Stable economy, rule of law and Constitution are t ..

Stable economy, rule of law and Constitution are the basic units of a welfare st ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.