YANGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Myanmar's total goods imports and exports surged 21.36 percent year on year to over 17.08 billion U.S. Dollars in the first half of the 2022-23 fiscal year beginning April, official data showed Thursday.

From April to September, exports rose 19.18 percent from a year earlier while imports climbed 23.63 percent, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed.

Despite the total trade surge, the country's border trade dropped 2.17 percent year on year to over 4.04 billion U.S. dollars amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most of Myanmar's trade with foreign countries is usually done through sea routes as the Southeast Asian country has a long coastline. The country's main exports include agricultural products, minerals, forest products, manufacturing goods and other items.