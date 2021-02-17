UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Myanmar's Internet Goes Down For Third Night Running

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 12:30 AM

Myanmar's internet goes down for third night running

Yangon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Myanmar experienced a "near-total internet shutdown" for the third night in a row, a monitoring group said early Wednesday, plunging the country into an information blackout amid protests against the military junta.

Since the military staged a coup on February 1 and ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi from power, it has imposed several internet shutdowns.

The last two nights have seen the internet in Myanmar go down from 1:00 am to 9:00 am, and Wednesday was no different.

"Confirmed: #Myanmar is in the midst of a near-total internet shutdown for the third night in a row amid anti-coup protests," tweeted NetBlocks, a Britain-based group that monitors internet outages around the world.

It said internet connectivity had dropped to just 19 percent of ordinary levels.

The blackouts have left the public on edge, and neighbourhood watch groups have cropped up across Myanmar to stand guard against arbitrary arrests of protesters.

More than 420 people have been arrested since the coup, according to Assistance Association of Political Prisoners monitoring group.

Related Topics

Internet World San Myanmar February From

Recent Stories

UAE banks returned AED14.47 bn received from Centr ..

51 minutes ago

FNC approves three bills

51 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain introduces tighter COVID-19 counter ..

2 hours ago

US Navy Seizes Shipment of Thousands of Rifles, Ot ..

8 minutes ago

Govt supports transparency in all fields: Senator

16 minutes ago

Three dead as heavy snow and gale-force winds hit ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.