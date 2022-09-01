UrduPoint.com

Myanmar's National Museum Hold Exhibitions Of Buddhist Arts, Presidential Cars

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2022 | 12:50 PM

YANGON, Sept. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Two exhibitions featuring Buddhist arts and cars used by former presidents of Myanmar respectively are being held at the National Museum of Myanmar, state-run Myanmar news Agency reported on Thursday.

Union Minister for Religious Affairs and Culture U Ko Ko on Wednesday unveiled the two new rooms at the museum for the exhibitions by cutting ceremonial ribbons, the state media said.

The exhibition room on Buddhist arts was opened to develop faiths in the Buddha after visitors view the changing artworks of Buddha images in Myanmar since ancient times, while the one on presidential cars was expected to enhance knowledges of visitors, said the union minister.

He urged the museum to work on emerging of a digital museum and capacity building of the staff.

A paper reading session was also held to mark the opening of the two new exhibition rooms at the museum, the state media said.

