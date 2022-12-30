UrduPoint.com

Myanmar's Suu Kyi Convicted Of Corruption, Jailed For 7 Years: Legal Source

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Naypyidaw, Myanmar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :A Myanmar junta court sentenced ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to seven years in prison for corruption on Friday, a legal source told AFP, ending the 18-month trial of the Nobel laureate.

Suu Kyi was jailed on five counts of corruption related to the hiring and maintaining of a helicopter that had caused a "loss to the state", the source said.

A prisoner of the military since the 2021 coup, Suu Kyi, 77, has been convicted on every charge levelled against her, ranging from corruption to illegally possessing walkie-talkies and flouting Covid restrictions.

"All her cases were finished and there are no more charges against her," said the source, who requested anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Suu Kyi appeared in good health, the source added.

Journalists have been barred from attending the court hearings and Suu Kyi's lawyers have been banned from speaking to the media.

Since her trial began, she has been seen only once -- in grainy state media photos from a bare courtroom -- and has been reliant on lawyers to relay messages to the world.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup, with more than 2,600 people since killed in the military's crackdown on dissent, according to a local monitoring group.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

