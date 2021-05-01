UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Myanmar's Suu Kyi Marks Third Month Under House Arrest

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 08:10 AM

Myanmar's Suu Kyi marks third month under house arrest

Bangkok, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Myanmar's deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi completed a third month under military-ordered house arrest Saturday -- a period marked by scatter-gun criminal charges and apparent isolation from the chaos engulfing the country.

The nation has been plunged into violence since the military deposed the Nobel laureate in a February 1 coup, ending Myanmar's brief tryst with democracy.

The resumption of junta rule sparked a wave of protests and a brutal crackdown on the pro-democracy movement, in which security forces have killed more than 750 people, according to a local monitoring group.

Charged on six counts including sedition and under Myanmar's official secrets law, Suu Kyi has been denied private meetings with her lawyers.

Instead, she has had only a couple of video meetings that were physically monitored by security officials at both ends, her defence team told AFP.

"We haven't had the chance up to now to meet to get instruction from our client. Without getting instructions from the accused, how can we defend her?" lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told AFP.

"We are very concerned for the defendant's right to justice."Min Min Soe, another member of the defence team, said on Monday that Suu Kyi is cut off from information about the ongoing unrest at the house where she is being detained in the capital Naypyidaw.

"I think she is not getting access to watch news and tv. I do not think she knows the current situation," Min Min Soe said.

Related Topics

Democracy Lawyers San Naypyidaw Myanmar February Criminals TV From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to King of Jo ..

7 hours ago

UAE sends food aid to Bosnia and Herzegovina

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed condoles Israel&#039;s FM over ..

9 hours ago

Farrukh Habib stresses to follow SOPs against coro ..

7 hours ago

Lahore High Court judge distributes cars to 27 ci ..

7 hours ago

President urges workers, employers to play role in ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.