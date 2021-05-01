Bangkok, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Myanmar's deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi completed a third month under military-ordered house arrest Saturday -- a period marked by scatter-gun criminal charges and apparent isolation from the chaos engulfing the country.

The nation has been plunged into violence since the military deposed the Nobel laureate in a February 1 coup, ending Myanmar's brief tryst with democracy.

The resumption of junta rule sparked a wave of protests and a brutal crackdown on the pro-democracy movement, in which security forces have killed more than 750 people, according to a local monitoring group.

Charged on six counts including sedition and under Myanmar's official secrets law, Suu Kyi has been denied private meetings with her lawyers.

Instead, she has had only a couple of video meetings that were physically monitored by security officials at both ends, her defence team told AFP.

"We haven't had the chance up to now to meet to get instruction from our client. Without getting instructions from the accused, how can we defend her?" lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told AFP.

"We are very concerned for the defendant's right to justice."Min Min Soe, another member of the defence team, said on Monday that Suu Kyi is cut off from information about the ongoing unrest at the house where she is being detained in the capital Naypyidaw.

"I think she is not getting access to watch news and tv. I do not think she knows the current situation," Min Min Soe said.