Myanmar's Suu Kyi To Hear Junta Court's Verdicts In Delayed Cases

Published January 10, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Yangon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :A Myanmar junta court on Monday is expected to deliver verdicts on ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi in several delayed cases, the latest in a slew of judgements which could see her jailed for decades.

The Nobel laureate has been detained since February 1 when her government was forced out in an early morning coup, ending Myanmar's short-lived experiment with democracy.

The generals' power grab triggered widespread dissent, which security forces sought to quell with mass detentions and bloody crackdowns in which more than 1,400 civilians have been killed, according to a local monitoring group.

Suu Kyi, 76, is facing a catalogue of accusations, and on Monday is set to hear the verdicts for allegedly importing and possessing walkies-talkies illegally, and for breaking coronavirus rules.

The walkie-talkie charges stem from when soldiers raided her house on the day of the coup, allegedly discovering the contraband equipment.

But under cross-examination in court hearings, members of the raiding party admitted they had not possessed a warrant for the raid, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

Verdicts for these cases have been repeatedly delayed.

If found guilty on Monday, Suu Kyi faces a maximum of six years in prison.

It will add to penalties the court gave her in December when she was jailed for four years for incitement and breaching Covid-19 rules while campaigning.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing cut the sentence to two years and said she could serve her term under house arrest in the capital Naypyidaw.

