UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mystery Buyers Bid For Closing Australian Newswire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 11:00 AM

Mystery buyers bid for closing Australian newswire

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Plans to close Australia's only national newswire were put on hold Thursday after management was blindsided by offers to buy the company.

Australian Associated Press (AAP) announced it was closing last month but, in an email to staff, management told employees Thursday those plans had been paused while they considered offers to buy the news provider from several suitors.

"This development was not expected by management, the AAP board or the AAP shareholders," AAP chief executive Bruce Davidson said in the email.

Company officials declined to identify the suitors, citing confidentiality agreements.

Last month, around 180 staff were told the company would be wound up after its main shareholders, Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. and broadcasting and newspaper group Nine Entertainment, determined the wire was "no longer viable".

The surprise decision to close the wire stunned media in Australia and elsewhere and fuelled concerns about the loss of independent news coverage in a country with one of the most concentrated media industries of any democracy.

Despite several staff already being told they would be out of a job by late March, steps to close the company by June had now been paused and redundancies would be postponed for at least two weeks.

"I understand that this development creates more uncertainty for all of you, and I apologise for adding yet another level of complexity in this difficult time," Davidson said.

"We all should be cautious: nothing may come of these discussions and the interested parties may not be qualified to run a news organisation," he said.

Originally founded in 1935 by media baron Keith Murdoch, Rupert Murdoch's father, AAP became a central source of Australian news for major outlets in Australia and overseas.

But speculation about the wire's future has persisted in recent years, following several major staff cutbacks and the closure of the company's New Zealand arm in 2018.

The wire's current owners -- Nine, News Corp Australia, The West Australian and Australian Community Media -- are expected to take two to three weeks to weigh up the offers to buy the AAP news operation and related businesses.

Related Topics

Australia Democracy Company Job Buy March May June 2018 Media All From Allied Rental Modarba New Zealand

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 19 March 2020

47 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE suspends return of residents with valid visa e ..

7 hours ago

UAE suspends all types of labour permits

9 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

10 hours ago

Aldar Properties approves AED1.14 bn in cash divid ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.