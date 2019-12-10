UrduPoint.com
N. America Box Office Stays 'Frozen' Beneath Disney Sequel

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 08:20 AM

N. America box office stays 'Frozen' beneath Disney sequel

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :In a rare show of box-office stasis, the top five films in North American theaters were unchanged this weekend from last, led again by Disney blockbuster "Frozen II," industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Monday.

The animated musical, which has Queen Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel) and the gang traveling to an enchanted forest, took in $35.2 million, boosting its overall domestic total to $338 million and its global take above $920 million.

Disney's total global ticket sales for 2019 so far were due to pass an unprecedented $10 billion on Monday, the company said -- and with "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" still to open this month.

In second again was Lionsgate's murder mystery "Knives Out," at $14.2 million for the weekend.

The film stars Daniel Craig -- a detective with a droll, over-the-top Southern accent -- Jamie Lee Curtis and Chris Evans in an Agatha Christie-worthy tale that critics have called "deliciously entertaining.

" In third was Fox's "Ford v. Ferrari," at $6.7 million. The film, based on a true story, tells how a team at Ford built a car to challenge Ferrari's dominance of France's classic 24-hour Le Mans race. Matt Damon and Christian Bale star.

Universal's "Queen & Slim" placed fourth, taking $6.6 million.

Daniel Kaluuya of "Get Out" fame and Jodie Turner-Smith, a British-born model and actor, play an African-American couple whose terrible first date turns even worse when they have a disastrous encounter with a racist cop.

And in fifth was Sony's "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," taking in $5.2 million. The drama recounts the true story of how a cynical and distrusting journalist is befriended by beloved tv star Fred Rogers, played by Tom Hanks.

Rounding out the top 10 were: "Dark Waters" ($4 million) "21 Bridges" ($2.9 million) "Playing With Fire" ($2 million)"Midway" ($1.9 million)"Last Christmas" ($1 million).

