N. Caledonia pro-independence groups reject referendum result

Noumea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Pro-independence parties in New Caledonia on Monday rejected the result of a weekend referendum which overwhelmingly approved the Pacific territory remaining part of France, causing fears of political tension ahead.

A statement from a coalition of pro-independence groups, which had boycotted the vote, said that they "do not recognise the legitimacy or the validity of this vote which was confiscated.

"This referendum did not respect the spirit or the letter of the Noumea accords", a reference to the agreement forming the legal basis of successive referendums on the island group's future.

A total of 96.49 percent of Sunday's referendum votes were against independence, with only 3.

51 percent in favour.

But turnout was a mere 43.90 percent, with most of the archipelago's indigenous Kanak population heeding the boycott call.

Speaking earlier on the France Inter radio, France's minister in charge of overseas territories defended the result, saying it had full legal force.

"Whatever the turnout level, legally speaking it's a vote that has the same weight as the two previous ones that returned a 'No' vote," Sebastien Lecornu said, referring to two previous referendums in 2018 and 2020.

He admitted that "politically it means something: we need to look at this division."