N. Ireland parties revive power-sharing talks after UK vote

Belfast, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Northern Ireland's squabbling parties met Monday in the hope of reviving their power-sharing regional government after three years, with the UK election having cleared the path to Brexit.

The politically and socially volatile province has been without an administration since January 2017.

The power-sharing executive between the pro-British, conservative Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and left-wing Irish republicans Sinn Fein crumbled in a breakdown of trust following a misspending scandal.

But the United Kingdom's impending exit from the European Union hasgiven the parties new impetus to find common ground.

Thursday's general election returned a majority Conservative government, paving the way for the UK to leave the EU on January 31.