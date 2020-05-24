UrduPoint.com
N. Korea Discusses New Policies For Increasing 'nuclear War Deterrence': KCNA

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 09:20 AM

N. Korea discusses new policies for increasing 'nuclear war deterrence': KCNA

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :North Korea discussed new policies for increasing its "nuclear war deterrence" during a military meeting presided over by leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported Sunday.

The meeting was Kim's first reported public appearance in more than three weeks and came after US media said Friday that the Trump administration had discussed holding the first US nuclear test in decades.

Set forth at the meeting of the Central Military Commission were "new policies for further increasing the nuclear war deterrence of the country," the North's official KCNA news agency said, without giving further details.

"Crucial measures" were taken "for considerably increasing the firepower strike ability of the artillery pieces of the Korean People's Army", it added.

Discussions also centred on "putting the strategic armed forces on a high alert operation", in line with the "building and development of the armed forces of the country".

The date of the meeting was not given, but a separate KCNA dispatch from the same meeting reported a military order signed by Kim was issued on May 23.

That marked Kim's first reported public appearance in more than 20 days, after he reappeared following an earlier three-week absence which triggered intense speculation about his health.

A photo carried by the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper on Sunday showed Kim wielding a long stick and pointing to what appeared to be a blurred out tv screen while making a presentation to a room full of uniformed officers.

None of those shown in the photo -- including Kim -- were wearing masks and sitting close to each other, despite the global coronavirus pandemic.

The North has insisted that it has not seen a single case of coronavirus, although experts say that is unlikely.

The meeting also reviewed and analysed "a series of drawbacks in the military and political activities" and discussed ways for "drastic improvement", according to KCNA.

