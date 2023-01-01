UrduPoint.com

N. Korea Fires Short-range Ballistic Missile: S. Korea Military

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2023 | 01:30 AM

N. Korea fires short-range ballistic missile: S. Korea military

Seoul, , 2022 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :North Korea fired one short-range ballistic missile Sunday into the sea, the South Korean military reported, according to the Yonhap news agency.

The New Year's Day firing was the second in as many days, and continued a record-breaking blitz of launches in 2022.

The projectile came from the Yongseong area of the capital Pyongyang and landed in the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, Yonhap said, quoting the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Military tensions on the Korean peninsula rose sharply in 2022 as the North conducted sanctions-busting weapons tests nearly every month, including firing its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile ever.

On Saturday the North fired three short-range ballistic missiles, Seoul's military said, a day after South Korea successfully tested a solid-fuel space launch vehicle.

That North Korean launch also followed the incursion of five North Korean drones into the South's airspace earlier in the week.

Monday's North Korean drone incursion was the first such incident in five years and prompted an apology from Seoul's defence minister after the military failed to shoot down a single drone despite scrambling jets for a five-hour operation.

Related Topics

Drone Firing Defence Minister Vehicle Pyongyang Seoul Japan South Korea North Korea Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting E ..

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting Egyptian security forces in Ism ..

46 minutes ago
 Utility Stores Corporation to provide essential co ..

Utility Stores Corporation to provide essential commodities on subsidized rates

6 hours ago
 Police hold flag march in Rawalpindi

Police hold flag march in Rawalpindi

6 hours ago
 Ankara Proposes Turkish, Syrian Foreign Ministers ..

Ankara Proposes Turkish, Syrian Foreign Ministers Meeting in January - Cavusoglu

6 hours ago
 Putin Awards Commander of Russian Forces in Ukrain ..

Putin Awards Commander of Russian Forces in Ukraine With High Military Award

6 hours ago
 Russians Showed Courage, Dignity, Supported Partic ..

Russians Showed Courage, Dignity, Supported Participants of Special Operation - ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.