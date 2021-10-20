UrduPoint.com

N. Korea Fires Suspected Submarine-launched Ballistic Missile: Seoul

Wed 20th October 2021 | 02:00 AM

N. Korea fires suspected submarine-launched ballistic missile: Seoul

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :North Korea fired a suspected submarine-launched ballistic missile into the sea on Tuesday, the South's military said, in Pyongyang's latest advance in weapons technology and one that could give it a second-strike capability.

The test came as both Koreas were building up their weapons capabilities in what could become an arms race on the peninsula, and with Washington-Pyongyang dialogue at a standstill.

The "short-range ballistic missile suspected to be an SLBM" was fired from Sinpo into the sea east of the peninsula, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

Sinpo is a major naval shipyard, where satellite photographs previously showed submarines.

The statement added: "South Korean and US intelligence are closely analyzing for additional detail.

" The key question will be whether it was fired from a working submarine, an underwater platform or barge.

A proven submarine-based missile capability would take the North's arsenal to a new level, allowing deployment far beyond the Korean peninsula and a second-strike capability in the event of an attack on its military bases.

Washington, Seoul, and Tokyo condemned the launch, with all three describing it as a ballistic missile.

The White House stressed that the action was a threat which only underscored the "urgent" need for dialogue with Pyongyang, but also highlighted its "ironclad" commitment to help defend South Korea and Japan.

