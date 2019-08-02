UrduPoint.com
N. Korea Fires Unidentified Short-range Projectiles: Yonhap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 02:00 AM

N. Korea fires unidentified short-range projectiles: Yonhap

Seoul, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :North Korea has fired unidentified short-range projectiles, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported Friday, citing the country's military as a source.

The launches, the third round of missile launches in a week, were fired off separately from North Korea's eastern coast early Friday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff told Yonhap.

The nuclear-armed North described an earlier missile launch as a warning to the South over planned joint military drills with the United States.

