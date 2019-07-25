N. Korea launches were short-range missiles: Seoul

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :North Korea's fired two "short-range missiles" into the sea on Thursday, an official at South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, confirming speculation that the projectiles launched by Pyongyang just after dawn were missiles.

"We have confirmed they were missiles. One missile flew 430 kilometres (267 miles) and the other is estimated to have flown a little further," the official told AFP, adding that a joint analysis of the weapons was underway with Washington.

"It's not clear whether Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch on site," the official said, referring to the North's leader.