N. Korea, Russia Hold Vice-ministerial Meeting In Moscow

Tue 25th June 2019 | 12:40 PM

N. Korea, Russia hold vice-ministerial meeting in Moscow

SEOUL/MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :North Korea and Russia have held vice-ministerial level talks in Moscow and discussed bilateral cooperation and the situation on the Korean Peninsula, Russia's foreign ministry said.

During the meeting Monday, North Korean vice foreign minister Im Chon-il and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov discussed the need to strengthen cooperation between the two countries to comprehensively resolve the regional issues, the ministry said.

The North's official Korean Central news Agency earlier reported that Im left Pyongyang on Saturday for "vice minister-level negotiations" with Russia.

The meeting is a follow-up to the Vladivostok summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin in April, where they agreed to boost cooperation in various areas.

North Korea has been seeking to strengthen ties with its neighboring countries, including China and Russia, in an apparent bid to secure support amid little progress in denuclearization talks with the United States.

Im's visit also came after Kim and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a one-on-one meeting in Pyongyang last week. It was Xi's first trip to the North since taking power and the first by a Chinese head of state in 14 years.

