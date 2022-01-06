UrduPoint.com

N. Korea Says It Test-fired Hypersonic Missile: State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2022 | 08:20 AM

N. Korea says it test-fired hypersonic missile: state media

Seoul, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :North Korea has tested a hypersonic missile, state media reported Thursday, in the first such test by the nuclear-armed nation this year.

The missile was test-fired on Wednesday and carried a "hypersonic gliding warhead" that "precisely hit a target 700 km away", the official Korea Central news Agency (KCNA) said.

Related Topics

North Korea Media

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th January 2022

19 minutes ago
 US Court Denies Russian National Klyushin Bail, Or ..

US Court Denies Russian National Klyushin Bail, Orders Him Held Until Trial - Ju ..

8 hours ago
 Kazakhstan's Tokayev Calls Appeal to CSTO Partners ..

Kazakhstan's Tokayev Calls Appeal to CSTO Partners 'Appropriate,' 'Timely' Measu ..

8 hours ago
 Germany, US Agree on Need for Political Solution o ..

Germany, US Agree on Need for Political Solution on Russia, Ukraine - German Min ..

8 hours ago
 Eight Police Officers, Soldiers Died During Protes ..

Eight Police Officers, Soldiers Died During Protests in Kazakhstan - Interior Mi ..

8 hours ago
 German Foreign Minister Says No Decision on Securi ..

German Foreign Minister Says No Decision on Security of Europe Possible Without ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.