N. Korea says it test-fired hypersonic missile: state media

Seoul, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :North Korea has tested a hypersonic missile, state media reported Thursday, in the first such test by the nuclear-armed nation this year.

The missile was test-fired on Wednesday and carried a "hypersonic gliding warhead" that "precisely hit a target 700 km away", the official Korea Central news Agency (KCNA) said.