Open Menu

N Korea Says US Sub Deployment 'may Fall Under Conditions' For Nuclear Weapons Use

Sumaira FH Published July 20, 2023 | 06:20 PM

N Korea says US sub deployment 'may fall under conditions' for nuclear weapons use

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :North Korea said Thursday the current port visit of a US nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea "may fall under the conditions" for Pyongyang to use nuclear weapons, its defence minister said.

Relations between the two Koreas are at one of their lowest points, with diplomacy stalled and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un calling for increased weapons development, including tactical nuclear weapons.

"I remind the US military of the fact that the ever-increasing visibility of the deployment of the strategic nuclear submarine and other strategic assets may fall under the conditions of the use of nuclear weapons specified in the DPRK law on the nuclear force policy," Pyongyang's defence minister Kang Sun Nam said in a statement.

A White House official announced on Tuesday that a US nuclear-armed submarine was making a South Korean port call for the first time in four decades.

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has sought to boost ties between Seoul and Washington in the face of growing North Korean threats, visited the Ohio-class submarine Wednesday in southern Busan port.

Washington last deployed one of its nuclear-capable submarines to South Korea in 1981.

"The hostile forces posed the most undisguised and direct nuclear threat to the DPRK by bringing an Ohio-class strategic nuclear submarine to the Busan Port operation base, which means strategic nuclear weapons have been deployed on the Korean peninsula for the first time after 40 odd years," Kang said, referring to the North by its official name.

"The US military side should realize that its nuclear assets have entered extremely dangerous waters," he said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central news Agency.

Seoul and Washington have ramped up defence cooperation in response to Pyongyang's threats and repeated missile launches, staging joint military exercises with advanced stealth jets and US strategic assets.

They held the first Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG) meeting in Seoul on Tuesday, which aims to improve nuclear coordination and boost military readiness against North Korea.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Washington Nuclear White House Visit Pyongyang Busan Seoul South Korea North Korea Kim Jong May

Recent Stories

Fourth edition of joint awareness campaign for sec ..

Fourth edition of joint awareness campaign for security and safety at gas statio ..

27 minutes ago
 Tarar warns Imran Khan of 14-Year jail term if fou ..

Tarar warns Imran Khan of 14-Year jail term if found guilty in Cypher case

32 minutes ago
 NICF model innovations, solutions to support clima ..

NICF model innovations, solutions to support climate resilient agriculture under ..

3 minutes ago
 Ajman CP reviews plans, programmes of Ministry of ..

Ajman CP reviews plans, programmes of Ministry of Justice

1 hour ago
 Govt approves deployment of Pak army nationwide fo ..

Govt approves deployment of Pak army nationwide for Muharram

2 hours ago
 Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in first T ..

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in first Test match

2 hours ago
Naila becomes first Pakistani woman to summit 8047 ..

Naila becomes first Pakistani woman to summit 8047m high Broad Peak

2 hours ago
 PCB appoints Rohail Nazir to lead Pakistan Shaheen ..

PCB appoints Rohail Nazir to lead Pakistan Shaheens in Darwin series

2 hours ago
 Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Gran ..

Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

3 hours ago
 Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son H ..

Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son Hamza in money laundering case

4 hours ago
 Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

4 hours ago
 DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with Sou ..

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with South Asia

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous