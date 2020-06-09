UrduPoint.com
N. Korea To Cut Communication Lines To 'enemy' South: KCNA

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 09:40 AM



Seoul, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :North Korea will cut military and political communication links to "enemy" South Korea on Tuesday, state media said, after threats over activists sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets over the border.

The threats come with inter-Korean ties at a standstill, despite three summits between the North's Kim Jong Un and the South's President Moon Jae-in in 2018.

Pyongyang "will completely cut off and shut down the liaison line between the authorities of the north and the south, which has been maintained through the north-south joint liaison office," as well as other communication links "from 12:00 on June 9, 2020," the Korean Central news Agency said.

The links being cut also include "the East and West Seas communication lines" between militaries of the two sides, an inter-Korean "trial communication line," and a hotline between the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea and South Korea's presidential Blue House, KCNA said.

Last week, the North threatened to close the liaison office with the South and warned of further steps to make Seoul "suffer."Kim's powerful sister, Kim Yo Jong, also threatened to scrap a military agreement signed with Seoul unless the South stopped activists from sending the leaflets.

North Korean defectors, which she calls "human scum," and other activists have long flown balloons across the border carrying leaflets that criticise Kim over human rights abuses and his nuclear ambitions.

