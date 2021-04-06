N. Korea Will Not Go To Olympics: North's Sports Ministry
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 08:20 AM
Seoul, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :North Korea will not attend the forthcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, Pyongyang's sports ministry said, citing the risks of coronavirus infection.
At a meeting the North's Olympic Committee "decided not to participate in the 32nd Olympic Games in order to protect players from the world public health crisis caused by COVID-19", the North's sports ministry's news service said.