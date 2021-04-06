Seoul, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :North Korea will not attend the forthcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, Pyongyang's sports ministry said, citing the risks of coronavirus infection.

At a meeting the North's Olympic Committee "decided not to participate in the 32nd Olympic Games in order to protect players from the world public health crisis caused by COVID-19", the North's sports ministry's news service said.