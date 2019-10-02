UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

N. Korean Projectile May Have Breached Japan's EEZ: Tokyo

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 10:21 AM

N. Korean projectile may have breached Japan's EEZ: Tokyo

Tokyo, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :One of the projectiles fired by North Korea early Wednesday appears to have fallen into Japan's exclusive economic zone, the top government spokesman said.

"At around 7:10 am (1010 GMT), two projectiles were launched from the eastern coast of North Korea," Yoshihide Suga told reporters.

"One of them appears to have fallen into waters... inside Japan's exclusive economic zone," the chief cabinet secretary said.

The comments came after South Korea's military said the North on Wednesday fired projectiles toward the sea, a day after Pyongyang signalled a resumption of nuclear talks with the US.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had instructed his ministers to investigate, Suga said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Nuclear Pyongyang Japan South Korea North Korea From Government Cabinet Top

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 2 October 2019

7 minutes ago

Local Press: VP’s vision lifts UAE’s status as ..

22 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

57 minutes ago

UAE wins ICAO membership for fifth consecutive tim ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Tonga discuss fostering ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler meets top Arab artists at opening of ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.