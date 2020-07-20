UrduPoint.com
N. Korea's Kim Berates Officials Over Troubled Flagship Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 08:20 AM

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :North Korean leader Kim Jong Un berated officials for their "careless" construction of a flagship hospital in Pyongyang and ordered those responsible to be sacked, state media reported Monday.

The North has long used giant infrastructure projects to try to burnish the government's credibility, including housing developments in Pyongyang and the continuing Wonsan-Kalma tourism development, but critics say speed is often prioritised over quality.

The latest scheme is the Pyongyang General Hospital, in a prime location across the Taedong river from Mansu hill, where giant statues of the North's founder Kim Il Sung and his son and successor Kim Jong Il -- father of the current leader -- look out over the capital.

Completion is scheduled for October 10 to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party, and Kim called its construction a "crucial task" for the country's public health programme at a groundbreaking ceremony in March.

