N. Korea's Kim Calls For Ramping Up Production Of 'weapon-grade Nuclear Material'

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2023 | 09:30 AM

N. Korea's Kim calls for ramping up production of 'weapon-grade nuclear material'

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for his country to expand production of "weapon-grade nuclear materials" and build more powerful weapons, state media reported Tuesday.

Kim's latest threat, a doubling-down on an earlier promise to "exponentially" ramp up nuke production, came as a US Navy carrier strike group arrived in South Korea on Tuesday.

Kim was briefed by officials from the country's nuclear weapons institute, the official Korean Central news Agency reported, and said North Korea should prepare to use the weapons "anytime and anywhere".

He called on officials to expand "the production of weapon-grade nuclear materials" needed for an "exponential" increase in the country's arsenal.

Kim also "put spurs to continuing to produce powerful nuclear weapons" that he said would strike fear into the country's enemies, KCNA added.

Photos carried by the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper showed Kim, surrounded by uniformed officers, inspecting a row of purported tactical nuclear warheads, identified as the "Hwasan-31" -- which means volcano in Korean.

The compact green warheads can be mounted onto different types of missiles, according to charts and diagrams seen on the wall in the background.

North Korea last year declared itself an "irreversible" nuclear power, and Kim recently called for an "exponential" increase in weapons production, including tactical nukes.

