N. Korea's Kim Pledges To 'strengthen' Nuclear Arsenal: KCNA
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 09:00 AM
Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to strengthen his country's nuclear arsenal in his closing address to the top meeting of his ruling party, state media reported Wednesday.
"While strengthening our nuclear war deterrent, we need to do everything in order to build the most powerful military," the official Korean Central news Agency cited him as saying.