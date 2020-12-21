UrduPoint.com
N. Macedonia Eyes Legalising Recreational Marijuana

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 10:20 PM

N. Macedonia eyes legalising recreational marijuana

Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :North Macedonia will mull legalising marijuana for recreational use next year, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Monday, adding that he also plans to loosen restrictions around exporting cannabis for medical purposes.

The small Balkan state will kick off public debates around both decriminalising -- and then fully legalising -- the drug in 2021, Zaev said.

"We will listen to the voice of the citizens, and then the parliament will act accordingly," he assured.

"It is not fair for someone who used half a gram of natural cannabis for personal use to go to prison, in an era where all around the world this plant is becoming legal both for medical and economic purposes," Zaev added.

Growing marijuana for medical use has been legal in North Macedonia since 2016, but the law only allows the export of tinctures, oils and other extracts.

Zaev said he hopes parliament will approve legal changes by the end of the year that would allow the export of the cannabis "flower" -- which makes up the lion's share of market demand.

This alone "is expected (to bring) an annual income of 250 million Euros and open up well-paid jobs", Zaev said.

The list of ailments that can be treated with cannabis-based products will also be expanded, he added.

When it comes to recreational use, the government will likely face tough scrutiny from opposition politicians and NGOs, some of whom worry that government-allied businesses could dominate the market.

Other problems concerning the security of growing sites have also cropped up in recent months.

More than two tonnes of marijuana were stolen from two different growers, with only a few hundred kilogrammes intercepted near the capital Skopje.

While cannabis has become increasingly decriminalised in Europe, its sale for recreational purposes is still widely prohibited.

Marijuana is nevertheless the most popular drug on the continent, with sales amounting to some 11.6 billion euros ($13.6 billion) last year, estimates by EU's policing agency Europol show.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

