N. Zealand police charge man with arson over hostel fire

(@FahadShabbir)

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :New Zealand police arrested a man and charged him with arson Thursday over a hostel fire that killed at least six people in the country's capital.

The man will face Wellington District Court on Friday, police said in a statement, adding that further "more serious charges" have not been ruled out.

"The investigation is ongoing," they said.

Police said they were not seeking anyone else in relation to the blaze, which engulfed the four-storey, 92-room hostel in the early hours of Tuesday.

Hours before announcing the arrest, police removed the first two bodies from the charred interior of the Loafers Lodge hostel.

As a white car drove the remains away from the building in central Wellington, emergency workers bowed their heads and a man and a woman chanted in a mark of respect.

Firefighters said they had located six bodies within the hostel but a collapsed roof on the top floor made it impossible to search everywhere. Police say the toll may rise.

Some survivors crawled through the smoke to safety, while others were rescued from the rooftop by firefighters using ladder trucks.

The remains of at least four of those killed still lie in the charred building.