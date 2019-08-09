UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nadal And Federer To Face Djokovic On Crisis-hit ATP Council

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 12:00 AM

Nadal and Federer to face Djokovic on crisis-hit ATP Council

Paris, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer were voted back on to the ATP Player Council on Thursday where they are likely to find themselves at odds with president and current world number one Novak Djokovic.

World number two Nadal and third-ranked Federer, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Thursday, rejoin the body following the resignations of Robin Haase, Jamie Murray and Sergiy Stakhovsky prior to Wimbledon.

Djokovic has clashed with many fellow players with disagreements centred on the decision to dispense with the services of the ATP's chief executive Chris Kermode, a popular figure in tennis.

Splits widened at Wimbledon when Djokovic was taken to task over his relationship with the disgraced Justin Gimelstob.

Former player Gimelstob, who has sat on the Player Council, pleaded no contest to assault charges in Los Angeles earlier this year for attacking a man in front of his wife and children at Halloween in 2018.

Djokovic has come under fire for refusing to rule out a possible return to the board for Gimelstob.

"I have friendly relationship with Justin," said Djokovic at Wimbledon.

An ATP spokesman said that Nadal and Federer will begin their roles with immediate effect and will serve until the end of the existing term which runs through to Wimbledon next year.

Britain's Jamie Murray was one of the first players to congratulate Nadal and Federer.

"Massive shout out to Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for stepping up to join the ATP Player Council," he tweeted.

"Despite the sport's current success, we live in chaotic times. My biggest achievement in the Council may well prove to be being part of the group of resignations that presented the opportunity for this to happen. Good luck!"

Related Topics

Tennis Fire World Wife Los Angeles Man Roger Federer Rafael Nadal May 2018 Wimbledon

Recent Stories

FNC Elections Committees across Emirates ready to ..

51 minutes ago

PPP leaders fail to represent Sindh in Parliament: ..

45 seconds ago

UN Says Aware of US-Turkey Talks on Syria Safe Zon ..

47 seconds ago

Russian Ambassador Believes Inciters of Conflicts ..

48 seconds ago

US$859 bn oil, gas and petrochemical projects unde ..

2 hours ago

RAK Chamber, South Africa explore investment oppor ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.